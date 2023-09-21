SWAC Games Today: How to Watch SWAC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 4
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Week 4 college football schedule features six games involving schools from the SWAC. Wanting to see every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find details below on how to watch.
SWAC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Alabama A&M Bulldogs
|7:30 PM ET, Thursday, September 21
|ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)
|Texas Southern Tigers at Grambling Tigers
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23
|HBCUGo (Live stream on Fubo)
|Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils vs. North Carolina Central Eagles
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Alabama State Hornets at Florida A&M Rattlers
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Prairie View A&M Panthers at Alcorn State Braves
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23
|Braves All-Access
|Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Jackson State Tigers
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
