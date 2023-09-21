The Florida State Seminoles and the Clemson Tigers hit the field in one of many exciting NCAA football matchups on the slate in Week 4 that should be of interest to fans in South Carolina.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in South Carolina on TV This Week

Georgia State Panthers at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Thursday, September 21

Thursday, September 21 Venue: Brooks Stadium

Brooks Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Coastal Carolina (-6)

Click here for a full Georgia State/CCU preview

No. 4 Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Tigers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Memorial Stadium

Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Florida State (-2.5)

Mercer Bears at Furman Paladins

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Paladin Stadium

Paladin Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Wofford Terriers at VMI Keydets

Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium

Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Western Carolina Catamounts

Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium

Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Citadel Bulldogs at South Carolina State Bulldogs

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Oliver C. Dawson Stadium

Oliver C. Dawson Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Mississippi State Bulldogs at South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

Williams-Brice Stadium TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: South Carolina (-6.5)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!