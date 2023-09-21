The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-1) are favored by 6.5 points when they host the Georgia State Panthers (3-0) in Sun Belt action on Thursday, September 21, 2023 at Brooks Stadium. The total for this matchup has been set at 63 points.

Coastal Carolina is averaging 419.7 yards per game offensively this season (50th in the FBS), and is giving up 385.7 yards per game (96th) on the defensive side of the ball. Georgia State is accumulating 462 total yards per game on offense this season (34th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 400.7 total yards per game (104th-ranked).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: Brooks Stadium

Brooks Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Coastal Carolina vs Georgia State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Coastal Carolina -6.5 -115 -105 63 -110 -110 -275 +210

Looking to place a bet on Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Coastal Carolina Betting Records & Stats

Coastal Carolina has covered every spread it has faced this season (3-0-0).

The Chanticleers have been favored by 6.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.

Out of Coastal Carolina's three games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).

Coastal Carolina has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

Coastal Carolina has played as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

The Chanticleers have a 73.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Bet on Coastal Carolina to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Coastal Carolina Stats Leaders

Grayson McCall has racked up 708 yards (236 ypg) on 60-of-87 passing with four touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jared Brown, has carried the ball four times for 95 yards (31.7 per game) and one touchdown. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 187 receiving yards on 17 catches with one touchdown through the air.

Braydon Bennett has carried the ball 25 times for 90 yards (30 per game) and two touchdowns.

Sam Pinckney's leads his squad with 244 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 15 receptions (out of 27 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Kyre Duplessis has been the target of four passes and racked up two catches for 89 yards, an average of 29.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Micheal Mason has collected 1.5 sacks to lead the team, while also recording one TFL and seven tackles.

So far Clayton Isbell leads the team in both tackles and interceptions. He has totaled 11 tackles and three interceptions this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.