The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-1) take on a familiar opponent when they host the Georgia State Panthers (3-0) on Thursday, September 21, 2023 at Brooks Stadium in a Sun Belt clash.

Coastal Carolina is totaling 419.7 yards per game offensively this season (50th in the FBS), and is allowing 385.7 yards per game (96th) on the other side of the ball. Georgia State is posting 462.0 total yards per game on offense this season (34th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 400.7 total yards per contest (104th-ranked).

Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State Game Info

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Conway, South Carolina Venue: Brooks Stadium

Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State Key Statistics

Coastal Carolina Georgia State 419.7 (58th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 462.0 (40th) 385.7 (93rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 400.7 (99th) 142.7 (82nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 194.3 (33rd) 277.0 (35th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 267.7 (42nd) 4 (61st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (3rd) 8 (5th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (10th)

Coastal Carolina Stats Leaders

Grayson McCall has thrown for 708 yards (236.0 ypg) to lead Coastal Carolina, completing 69% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jared Brown, has carried the ball four times for 95 yards (31.7 per game) and one touchdown. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 187 receiving yards on 17 catches with one touchdown through the air.

Braydon Bennett has carried the ball 25 times for 90 yards (30.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Sam Pinckney's team-leading 244 yards as a receiver have come on 15 catches (out of 27 targets) with two touchdowns.

Kyre Duplessis has a total of 89 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in two throws and scoring one touchdown.

Georgia State Stats Leaders

Darren Grainger has thrown for 803 yards (267.7 ypg) to lead Georgia State, completing 73.4% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 216 yards (72.0 ypg) on 34 carries with two touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Marcus Carroll, has carried the ball 67 times for 358 yards (119.3 per game) with seven touchdowns.

Robert Lewis' 347 receiving yards (115.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 17 catches on 21 targets with four touchdowns.

Tailique Williams has caught nine passes and compiled 203 receiving yards (67.7 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jacari Carter has racked up 95 reciving yards (31.7 ypg) this season.

