The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are expected to win their game versus the Georgia State Panthers at 7:30 PM on Thursday, September 21, based on our computer model. If you're wanting more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Coastal Carolina (-6.5) Under (62.5) Coastal Carolina 31, Georgia State 17

Coastal Carolina Betting Info (2023)

The Chanticleers have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this matchup.

The Chanticleers have beaten the spread three times in three games.

Coastal Carolina has a perfect 2-0 ATS record when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

One Chanticleers game (out of three) has hit the over this season.

The over/under in this game is 62.5 points, 1.7 higher than the average total in Coastal Carolina games this season.

Georgia State Betting Info (2023)

The Panthers have a 33.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Panthers have put together a perfect 2-0-0 record against the spread this year.

One of the Panthers' two games with a set total has hit the over (50%).

The average total for Georgia State games this season is 9.0 less points than the point total of 62.5 for this outing.

Chanticleers vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Coastal Carolina 36.3 16.7 48 11.5 13 27 Georgia State 39.3 24.7 38.5 24.5 41 25

