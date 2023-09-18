NFC South rivals clash when the New Orleans Saints (1-0) visit the Carolina Panthers (0-1) on Monday, September 18, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium. New Orleans is favored by 3 points. For this matchup, the over/under has been set at 39.5 points.

Before the Saints meet the Panthers, check out their recent betting insights and trends.

Panthers vs. Saints Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Carolina vs. New Orleans Game Info

When: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Monday, September 18, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Info: ESPN

Panthers vs. Saints Betting Insights

Carolina had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last year.

The Panthers were an underdog by 3 points or more nine times last season, and covered the spread in five of those matchups.

Out of 17 Carolina games last year, eight hit the over.

Against the spread, New Orleans went 6-10-0 last season.

The Saints won once ATS (1-3) as a 3-point favorite or greater last year.

In 17 New Orleans games last season, six went over the total.

