Panthers vs. Saints: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NFC South foes match up when the New Orleans Saints (1-0) and the Carolina Panthers (0-1) play on Monday, September 18, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium.
Before the Saints meet the Panthers, take a look at the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.
Panthers vs. Saints Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, September 18, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Saints
|3
|39.5
|-165
|+140
Panthers vs. Saints Betting Records & Stats
Carolina Panthers
- The Panthers' games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 39.5 points in 10 of 17 outings.
- The average over/under for Carolina's matchups last year was 41.2, 1.7 more points than this game's point total.
- Against the spread, the Panthers were 8-8-0 last season.
- Last season, the Panthers were the underdog 13 times and won seven, or 53.8%, of those games.
- Carolina had a record of 3-6 in games where oddsmakers had them as underdogs of at least +140 on the moneyline.
New Orleans Saints
- Saints games last season featured more combined points than this contest's total of 39.5 points seven times.
- New Orleans' outings last season had an average point total of 42.2, 2.7 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Saints covered the spread six times in 17 games last season.
- The Saints put together a 4-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline last season (winning 66.7% of those games).
- In games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter, New Orleans had a 3-1 record (winning 75% of its games).
Saints vs. Panthers Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Saints
|19.4
|22
|20.3
|9
|42.2
|7
|Panthers
|20.4
|20
|22
|19
|41.2
|10
Panthers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|41.2
|40.4
|42.1
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.1
|22
|24.1
|ATS Record
|8-8-0
|4-4-0
|4-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|8-9-0
|4-5-0
|4-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-4
|0-3
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|7-6
|5-1
|2-5
Saints Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.2
|43.6
|40.7
|Implied Team Total AVG
|22.9
|23.4
|22.1
|ATS Record
|6-10-0
|4-5-0
|2-5-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-11-0
|4-5-0
|2-6-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-2
|3-1
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-8
|1-4
|2-4
