NFC South foes match up when the New Orleans Saints (1-0) and the Carolina Panthers (0-1) square off on Monday, September 18, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium.

How to Watch Saints vs. Panthers

When: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN

Panthers Insights (2022)

Last season the Panthers put up just 0.1 more points per game (20.4) than the Saints gave up (20.3).

The Panthers collected just 8.6 fewer yards per game (306.2) than the Saints gave up per outing (314.8) last season.

Carolina rushed for 130 yards per game last year, just 0.5 fewer yards than the 130.5 New Orleans allowed per contest.

The Panthers turned the ball over 21 times last season, seven more turnovers than the Saints forced (14).

Panthers Home Performance (2022)

The Panthers scored 22.1 points per game at home (1.7 more than overall) last season, and allowed 19.8 at home (2.2 fewer than overall).

The Panthers accumulated more yards at home (320.7 per game) than they did overall (306.2), and gave up fewer at home (342.3 per game) than overall (350.2).

Carolina accumulated 183.6 passing yards per game at home (7.4 more than overall), and conceded 221 at home (6.5 fewer than overall).

The Panthers picked up more rushing yards at home (137.1 per game) than they did overall (130), and allowed fewer at home (121.3 per game) than overall (122.6).

At home, the Panthers converted fewer third downs (29.4%) than overall (31.7%). They also allowed opponents to convert on more third downs at home (41.5%) than overall (41.1%).

Panthers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at Atlanta L 24-10 FOX 9/18/2023 New Orleans - ESPN 9/24/2023 at Seattle - CBS 10/1/2023 Minnesota - FOX 10/8/2023 at Detroit - FOX

