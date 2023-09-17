In a Sunday NCAA Men's Soccer slate that has a lot of exciting matchups, the match featuring San Francisco versus Sacramento State is a game to see.

Watch your favorite men's college soccer team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Men's College Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch Washington vs California

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Oregon State vs Stanford

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Air Force vs Cal Poly

Watch St Mary's (CA) vs UC Davis

Watch Elon vs South Florida

Watch Oral Roberts vs Saint Louis

Watch UCLA vs CSU Fullerton

Watch Loyola Marymount vs CSU Northridge

Watch Sacramento State vs San Francisco

Make sure you're following along with men's college soccer action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.