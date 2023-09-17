When the Atlanta Braves (96-52) square off against the Miami Marlins (77-72) at LoanDepot park on Sunday, September 17 at 1:40 PM ET, Ronald Acuna Jr. will be seeking his 100th RBI of the season (he's currently sitting at 98).

Bookmakers list the Braves as -145 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Marlins +120 moneyline odds. An 8.5-run total has been set in this game.

Braves vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton - ATL (14-11, 3.42 ERA) vs Jesus Luzardo - MIA (9-9, 3.99 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Braves vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Braves Moneyline Marlins Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -145 +120 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Wanting to wager on the Braves and Marlins matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Braves (-145), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Braves bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.90 back.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Matt Olson get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Braves vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 134 games this season and won 88 (65.7%) of those contests.

The Braves have a 74-32 record (winning 69.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and went 6-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times.

The Marlins have been victorious in 36, or 45.6%, of the 79 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Marlins have been victorious 13 times in 33 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +260 1st 1st

Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.