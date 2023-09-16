The Wofford Terriers (0-2) visit the Presbyterian Blue Hose (1-1) at Gibbs Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Wofford ranks 11th-worst in scoring offense (6.5 points per game), but has been a little better on defense, ranking 80th with 34 points allowed per contest. With 29 points per game on offense, Presbyterian ranks 37th in the FCS. Defensively, it ranks 55th, surrendering 29 points per game.

Wofford vs. Presbyterian Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Spartanburg, South Carolina Venue: Gibbs Stadium

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Wofford vs. Presbyterian Key Statistics

Wofford Presbyterian 141 (118th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 365 (45th) 436.5 (80th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 242 (27th) 51 (116th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 162 (42nd) 90 (112th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 203 (51st) 1 (60th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (53rd)

Wofford Stats Leaders

Bryce Corriston has 180 passing yards for Wofford, completing 58.8% of his passes and collecting one touchdowns this season.

Ryan Ingram has carried the ball 18 times for a team-high 63 yards on the ground.

J.T. Smith Jr. has collected 40 yards on eight carries.

Tyler Parker has hauled in one catches for 75 yards (37.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Alec Holt has hauled in five passes while averaging 19 yards per game.

Kyle Watkins has been the target of six passes and compiled four receptions for 26 yards, an average of 13 yards per contest.

Presbyterian Stats Leaders

Tyler Wesley has thrown for 339 yards (169.5 ypg) to lead Presbyterian, completing 56.8% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes and one interception this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 149 yards (74.5 ypg) on 20 carries with one touchdown.

JB Seay has racked up 49 yards (on 16 attempts) with one touchdown.

Dominic Kibby has hauled in 133 receiving yards on seven receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Jordan Irizarry has caught five passes and compiled 93 receiving yards (46.5 per game).

Worth Warner's three targets have resulted in three catches for 70 yards.

