Searching for info on how to watch all of the Week 3 college football action? Below, we highlight how you can watch all seven games involving teams from the SoCon.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

SoCon Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV VMI Keydets at NC State Wolfpack 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 The CW Furman Paladins at Kennesaw State Owls 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Western Carolina Catamounts at Eastern Kentucky Colonels 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Presbyterian Blue Hose at Wofford Terriers 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Citadel Bulldogs at Chattanooga Mocs 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Samford Bulldogs at Auburn Tigers 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 SEC Network+ East Tennessee State Buccaneers at Austin Peay Governors 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!