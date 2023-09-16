The Week 3 college football slate includes seven games involving teams from the NEC. Hoping to see every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find details below on how to watch.

NEC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at Kent State Golden Flashes 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) LIU Post Pioneers at Baylor Bears 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Stonehill Skyhawks at Georgetown Hoyas 12:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Wagner Seahawks at Sacred Heart Pioneers 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 NEC Front Row Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 FloSports Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons at Merrimack Warriors 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 NEC Front Row Duquesne Dukes at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

