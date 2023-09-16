The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (2-0) will face off against their SEC-rival, the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-1) in a matchup on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Sanford Stadium. The Gamecocks will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 27.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 54.5 points.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Georgia vs. South Carolina matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

South Carolina vs. Georgia Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Sanford Stadium

South Carolina vs. Georgia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

South Carolina vs. Georgia Betting Trends

South Carolina has won one game against the spread this year.

Georgia has put together a 0-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 27.5-point favorites.

South Carolina 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000 To Win the SEC +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

