Following the first round of the Fortinet Championship, Sam Ryder is currently 13th with a score of -4.

Looking to wager on Sam Ryder at the Fortinet Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +4000 to pick up the win this weekend. Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Sam Ryder Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Ryder has shot better than par on 10 occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last 15 rounds.

Ryder has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Ryder has finished in the top 20 twice in his past five tournaments, and as high as the top 10 in one.

In his past five appearances, Ryder has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average three times.

Ryder hopes to qualify for the weekend for the fifth straight time.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 26 -7 265 0 16 2 4 $2.3M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

In Ryder's previous seven appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 25th.

Ryder has made the cut three times in his previous seven entries in this event.

The most recent time Ryder played this event was in 2023, and he finished 13th.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,018 yards in the past year, while Silverado CC (North) is set for 7,123 yards.

The courses that Ryder has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,258 yards, while Silverado CC (North) will be at 7,123 yards this week.

Ryder's Last Time Out

Ryder shot below average on the 16 par-3 holes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes to finish in the 16th percentile of the field.

His 3.96-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship ranked in the 54th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.98).

Ryder shot better than 64% of the golfers at the FedEx St. Jude Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.38 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.49.

Ryder carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, worse than the field average of 3.1.

On the 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Ryder recorded two bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 1.9).

Ryder had more birdies or better (13) than the field average of 8.8 on the 48 par-4s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

At that most recent outing, Ryder's showing on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (compared to the field's better average, 7.4).

Ryder ended the FedEx St. Jude Championship with a birdie or better on four of eight par-5s, less than the field average, 4.3.

The field at the FedEx St. Jude Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Ryder finished without one.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards Ryder Odds to Win: +4000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Ryder's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.