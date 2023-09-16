According to our computer projections, the Furman Paladins will defeat the Kennesaw State Owls when the two teams play at Fifth Third Bank Stadium on Saturday, September 16, which starts at 5:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Furman vs. Kennesaw State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Furman (-16.2) 51 Furman 34, Kennesaw State 17

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Furman Betting Info (2023)

The Paladins have not covered the spread in a game yet this season (0-1-0).

The Paladins have hit the over in all of their one games with a set total.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Kennesaw State Betting Info (2022)

The Owls won four games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.

A total of nine of Owls games last season went over the point total.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Paladins vs. Owls 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kennesaw State 29 17 38 7 20 27 Furman 33 28.5 45 10 21 47

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.