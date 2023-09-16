The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-1) are heavily favored, by 32.5 points, facing the FCS Duquesne Dukes on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Brooks Stadium. The over/under is set at 55.5 in the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Coastal Carolina vs. Duquesne matchup.

Coastal Carolina vs. Duquesne Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: Brooks Stadium

Coastal Carolina vs. Duquesne Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Coastal Carolina Moneyline Duquesne Moneyline BetMGM Coastal Carolina (-32.5) 55.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Coastal Carolina (-32.5) 55.5 -10000 +2500 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Coastal Carolina vs. Duquesne Betting Trends

Coastal Carolina has won all two of its games against the spread this season.

Duquesne is winless against the spread this year (0-1-0).

The Dukes have not covered the spread when an underdog by 32.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

Coastal Carolina 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Sun Belt +550 Bet $100 to win $550

