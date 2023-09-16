The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-1) take on an FCS opponent, the Duquesne Dukes (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Brooks Stadium.

Coastal Carolina is totaling 372.0 yards per game on offense (84th in the FBS), and rank 100th on the other side of the ball, yielding 405.0 yards allowed per game. Duquesne ranks 75th with 312.0 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 39th with 309.5 total yards surrendered per contest on defense.

Coastal Carolina vs. Duquesne Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Conway, South Carolina Venue: Brooks Stadium

Coastal Carolina vs. Duquesne Key Statistics

Coastal Carolina Duquesne 372.0 (91st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 312.0 (79th) 405.0 (88th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 309.5 (40th) 93.5 (113th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 120.5 (74th) 278.5 (41st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 191.5 (58th) 3 (69th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (82nd) 4 (32nd) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (14th)

Coastal Carolina Stats Leaders

Grayson McCall has compiled 539 yards (269.5 ypg) on 48-of-71 passing with two touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Jared Brown has racked up 92 rushing yards on three carries, scoring one touchdown. He's also added 124 yards (62.0 per game) on 13 catches with one touchdown.

Reese White has racked up 44 yards on 19 attempts.

Sam Pinckney has hauled in 13 catches for 202 yards (101.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Kendall Karr has a total of 50 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in five passes.

Duquesne Stats Leaders

Darius Perrantes has recored 355 passing yards, or 177.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 47.7% of his passes and has collected four touchdowns with two interceptions.

Taj Butts is his team's leading rusher with 19 carries for 127 yards, or 63.5 per game.

JaMario Clements has collected 49 yards (on 16 carries).

DJ Powell has hauled in 132 receiving yards on six receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Keshawn Brown has caught five passes and compiled 119 receiving yards (59.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Tedy Afful's 11 targets have resulted in six receptions for 87 yards and one touchdown.

