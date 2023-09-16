The Florida Atlantic Owls (1-1) are heavy 24.5-point underdogs on Saturday, September 16, 2023 against the Clemson Tigers (1-1). The game has a point total set at 51.5.

Clemson is totaling 36.5 points per game on offense (38th in the FBS), and ranks 64th on defense with 22.5 points allowed per game. Florida Atlantic ranks 101st with 339 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 75th with 357.5 total yards allowed per game on defense.

Clemson vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: Memorial Stadium

Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ACC Network

Clemson vs Florida Atlantic Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clemson -24.5 -110 -110 51.5 -110 -110 -2500 +1100

Week 3 ACC Betting Trends

Clemson Betting Records & Stats

Clemson Stats Leaders

D.J. Uiagalelei threw for 2,514 yards (179.6 per game), completing 62% of his throws, with 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 14 games last year.

In addition, Uiagalelei ran for 554 yards and seven TDs.

In 14 games, Will Shipley ran for 1,182 yards (84.4 per game) and 15 TDs.

Shipley also had 38 receptions for 242 yards and zero TDs.

In the passing game a season ago, Antonio Williams scored four TDs, catching 55 balls for 598 yards (42.7 per game).

In 14 games, Phil Mafah rushed for 515 yards (36.8 per game) and four TDs.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. had two interceptions to go with 78 tackles, eight TFL, six sacks, and two passes defended last year.

Barrett Carter had two interceptions to go with 65 tackles, seven TFL, 5.5 sacks, and two passes defended.

In 14 games a season ago, Trenton Simpson registered 59 tackles, two TFL, and 2.5 sacks.

On defense in 2022, K.J. Henry racked up 45 tackles, six TFL, and 3.5 sacks through 14 games.

