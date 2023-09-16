In the contest between the Clemson Tigers and Florida Atlantic Owls on Saturday, September 16 at 8:00 PM, our computer model expects the Tigers to emerge victorious. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Clemson vs. Florida Atlantic Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Florida Atlantic (+24.5) Under (51.5) Clemson 25, Florida Atlantic 6

Week 3 ACC Predictions

Clemson Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Tigers have an implied win probability of 96.2%.

The Tigers are winless against the spread this season.

The over/under in this matchup is 51.5 points, 3.0 fewer than the average total in this season's Clemson contests.

Florida Atlantic Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Owls based on the moneyline is 8.3%.

The Owls are winless against the spread so far this season in one game with a set total.

The Owls' one games with a set total this year have all gone under the over/under.

The average point total for Florida Atlantic this season is 11.0 points higher than this game's over/under.

Tigers vs. Owls 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Clemson 36.5 22.5 66.0 17.0 7.0 28.0 Florida Atlantic 26.0 18.5 26.0 18.5 -- --

