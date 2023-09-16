The Chattanooga Mocs (1-1) take on a fellow SoCon foe when they visit the Citadel Bulldogs (0-2) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Finley Stadium Davenport Field.

Offensively, Chattanooga ranks 47th in the FCS with 27 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 59th in points allowed (400 points allowed per contest). Citadel has not been getting things done on defense, ranking 12th-worst with 542 total yards surrendered per game. It has been more effective on the other side of the ball, putting up 272 total yards per contest (92nd-ranked).

In the article below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Citadel vs. Chattanooga Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Chattanooga, Tennessee

Chattanooga, Tennessee Venue: Finley Stadium Davenport Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Citadel vs. Chattanooga Key Statistics

Citadel Chattanooga 272 (95th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 443.5 (24th) 542 (111th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 400 (71st) 173 (37th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 150 (47th) 99 (110th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 293.5 (8th) 1 (60th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (14th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (53rd)

Citadel Stats Leaders

Dustin Fletcher leads Citadel with 134 yards on 11-of-15 passing with one touchdown compared to zero interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 20 rushing yards (20 ypg) on three carries.

Cooper Wallace's team-high 144 rushing yards have come on 27 carries. He also leads the team with 21 receiving yards (10.5 per game) on four catches.

Hayden Johnson has racked up 66 yards (on 12 carries).

Tyson Trottier has racked up 75 receiving yards on one catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Jay Graves-Billips has caught two passes and compiled 42 receiving yards (21 per game).

Chattanooga Stats Leaders

Chase Artopoeus has been a dual threat for Chattanooga so far this season. He has 587 passing yards, completing 60.8% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 90 yards (45 ypg) on 13 carries.

Ailym Ford has carried the ball 41 times for a team-high 148 yards on the ground.

Jamoi Mayes has hauled in 11 receptions for 187 yards (93.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Jayin Whatley has put up a 158-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 10 passes on 13 targets.

Sam Phillips has been the target of 23 passes and racked up 14 receptions for 152 yards, an average of 76 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Chattanooga or Citadel gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.