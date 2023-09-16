Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, September 16, when the William & Mary Tribe and Charleston Southern Buccaneers match up at 4:00 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Tribe. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Charleston Southern vs. William & Mary Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction William & Mary (-21.6) 54.1 William & Mary 38, Charleston Southern 16

Charleston Southern Betting Info (2022)

The Buccaneers put together a 3-7-0 ATS record last year.

Buccaneers games hit the over five out of 10 times last season.

William & Mary Betting Info (2023)

The Tribe have put together a 0-2-0 record against the spread this season.

One of the Tribe's two games with a set total has hit the over (50%).

Buccaneers vs. Tribe 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Charleston Southern 15.0 38.0 13.0 10.0 17.0 66.0 William & Mary 28.5 15.0 23.0 6.0 34.0 24.0

