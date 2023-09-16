Charleston Southern vs. William & Mary Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 16
Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, September 16, when the William & Mary Tribe and Charleston Southern Buccaneers match up at 4:00 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Tribe. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Charleston Southern vs. William & Mary Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|William & Mary (-21.6)
|54.1
|William & Mary 38, Charleston Southern 16
Charleston Southern Betting Info (2022)
- The Buccaneers put together a 3-7-0 ATS record last year.
- Buccaneers games hit the over five out of 10 times last season.
William & Mary Betting Info (2023)
- The Tribe have put together a 0-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- One of the Tribe's two games with a set total has hit the over (50%).
Buccaneers vs. Tribe 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Charleston Southern
|15.0
|38.0
|13.0
|10.0
|17.0
|66.0
|William & Mary
|28.5
|15.0
|23.0
|6.0
|34.0
|24.0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.