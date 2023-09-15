This week, there's high school football on the docket in York County, South Carolina. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in South Carolina This Week

  • Bamberg County
  • Abbeville County
  • Lancaster County
  • Darlington County
  • Aiken County
  • Lexington County
  • Edgefield County
  • Lee County
  • Barnwell County
  • Laurens County

    • York County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Northwestern High School at Gaffney High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Gaffney, SC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lugoff-Elgin High School at Fort Mill High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Fort Mill, SC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.