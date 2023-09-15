There is high school football competition in Spartanburg County, South Carolina this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.

    • Spartanburg County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Chapman High School at Clinton High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Clinton, SC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Wren High School at Byrnes High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Duncan, SC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Spartanburg High School at Riverside High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Greer, SC
    • Conference: 5A - Region 2
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Greer High School at Boiling Springs High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Boiling Springs, SC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

