South Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Spartanburg County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
There is high school football competition in Spartanburg County, South Carolina this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Spartanburg County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Chapman High School at Clinton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Clinton, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wren High School at Byrnes High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Duncan, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spartanburg High School at Riverside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Greer, SC
- Conference: 5A - Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greer High School at Boiling Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Boiling Springs, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
