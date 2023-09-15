South Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Lexington County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Lexington County, South Carolina this week, we've got what you need below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in South Carolina This Week
Lexington County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
North Augusta High School at Dutch Fork High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Irmo, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Aiken High School at White Knoll High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Lexington, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
