If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Lee County, South Carolina, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in South Carolina This Week

Lee County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Lee Academy at St Johns Christian Academy