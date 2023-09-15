Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Laurens County, South Carolina this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in South Carolina This Week

Laurens County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Chapman High School at Clinton High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Clinton, SC

Clinton, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Laurens Academy at Wardlaw Academy