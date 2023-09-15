South Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Lancaster County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Lancaster County, South Carolina, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in South Carolina This Week
Lancaster County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
TBD at Indian Land High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Lancaster, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Andrew Jackson High School at Lakewood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Sumter, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.