South Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Darlington County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Darlington County, South Carolina? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Darlington County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Augusta Christian School at Trinity Collegiate School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Darlington, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Irmo High School at Hartsville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Hartsville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lamar High School at McBee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: McBee, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
