If you live in Chesterfield County, South Carolina and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

    • Chesterfield County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Cheraw High School at Marion High School

    • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Marion, SC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lake View High School at Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Pageland, SC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lamar High School at McBee High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: McBee, SC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Chesterfield High School at Blacksburg High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Blacksburg, SC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

