If you live in Chesterfield County, South Carolina and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Other Games in South Carolina This Week

Chesterfield County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Cheraw High School at Marion High School

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET on September 15

7:05 PM ET on September 15 Location: Marion, SC

Marion, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake View High School at Central High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Pageland, SC

Pageland, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Lamar High School at McBee High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: McBee, SC

McBee, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Chesterfield High School at Blacksburg High School