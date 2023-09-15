Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Charleston County, South Carolina this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in South Carolina This Week

Charleston County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

St. John's High School at Scott's Branch High School