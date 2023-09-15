If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Berkeley County, South Carolina, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Berkeley County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Lee Academy at St Johns Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Moncks Corner, SC

Moncks Corner, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Carolina Forest High School at Stratford High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Goose Creek, SC

Goose Creek, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Timberland High School at Hanahan High School