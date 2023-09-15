South Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Berkeley County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Berkeley County, South Carolina, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Berkeley County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Lee Academy at St Johns Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Moncks Corner, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carolina Forest High School at Stratford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Goose Creek, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Timberland High School at Hanahan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Hanahan, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
