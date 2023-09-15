Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Barnwell County, South Carolina this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in South Carolina This Week

Barnwell County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Denmark-Olar High School at Blackville-Hilda High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Blackville, SC

Blackville, SC Conference: 1A - Region 3

1A - Region 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

Barnwell High School at Aiken High School