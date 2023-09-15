South Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Bamberg County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Want to know how to stream high school football games in Bamberg County, South Carolina this week? We have the information below.
Bamberg County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Denmark-Olar High School at Blackville-Hilda High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Blackville, SC
- Conference: 1A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
