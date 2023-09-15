If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Anderson County, South Carolina, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Anderson County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Wren High School at Byrnes High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Duncan, SC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Easley High School at Woodmont High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Piedmont, SC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Westside High School at Mauldin High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Mauldin, SC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Pendleton High School at Fountain Inn High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Fountain Inn, SC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

