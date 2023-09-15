South Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Anderson County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Anderson County, South Carolina, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in South Carolina This Week
Anderson County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Wren High School at Byrnes High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Duncan, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Easley High School at Woodmont High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Piedmont, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westside High School at Mauldin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Mauldin, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pendleton High School at Fountain Inn High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Fountain Inn, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.