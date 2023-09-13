At the moment the Carolina Panthers have the fourth-longest odds in the league of winning the Super Bowl, listed at +20000.

Watch the Panthers this season on Fubo!

Panthers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +700

+700 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Panthers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Carolina Betting Insights

Carolina covered eight times in 17 games with a spread last season.

Panthers games went over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

While Carolina ranked 22nd in total defense with 350.2 yards allowed per game last season, it was a little less successful on offense, ranking fourth-worst (306.2 yards per game).

Last year the Panthers were 5-4 at home, but they picked up just two road wins.

Carolina was winless (0-4) when favored and 6-6 as underdogs.

The Panthers were 6-6 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC South.

Panthers Impact Players

Miles Sanders rushed for 1,269 yards (74.6 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 17 games last year with the Eagles.

In 14 games for the Saints, Andy Dalton threw for 2,871 yards (205.1 per game), with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.7%.

Adam Thielen had 70 catches for 716 yards (42.1 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games a season ago for the Vikings.

In 14 games, Chuba Hubbard ran for 466 yards (33.3 per game) and two TDs.

In 15 games last year, Frankie Luvu posted 7.0 sacks to go with 19.0 TFL, 111 tackles, and one interception.

Bet on Panthers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Panthers Player Futures

2023-24 Panthers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Falcons L 24-10 +5000 2 September 18 Saints - +3000 3 September 24 @ Seahawks - +5000 4 October 1 Vikings - +5000 5 October 8 @ Lions - +1800 6 October 15 @ Dolphins - +1600 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Texans - +40000 9 November 5 Colts - +25000 10 November 9 @ Bears - +12500 11 November 19 Cowboys - +1000 12 November 26 @ Titans - +10000 13 December 3 @ Buccaneers - +12500 14 December 10 @ Saints - +3000 15 December 17 Falcons - +5000 16 December 24 Packers - +4000 17 December 31 @ Jaguars - +2000 18 January 7 Buccaneers - +12500

Odds are current as of September 13 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.