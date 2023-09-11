Ronald Acuña Jr. vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Monday, Ronald Acuna Jr. (.810 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six home runs) and the Atlanta Braves play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ronald Acuña Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta with an OBP of .417, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .584.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks third in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.
- Acuna enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .450 with three homers.
- Acuna has reached base via a hit in 109 games this season (of 142 played), and had multiple hits in 62 of those games.
- In 22.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Acuna has driven home a run in 58 games this season (40.8%), including more than one RBI in 14.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 11 occasions..
- He has scored a run in 89 games this year, with multiple runs 31 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Braves Players vs the Phillies
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|69
|.338
|AVG
|.333
|.433
|OBP
|.402
|.590
|SLG
|.579
|35
|XBH
|35
|17
|HR
|18
|45
|RBI
|48
|40/46
|K/BB
|36/29
|30
|SB
|34
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Phillies have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 160 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- The Phillies will send Walker (15-5) to make his 28th start of the season. He is 15-5 with a 4.21 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 147 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Monday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 31-year-old's 4.21 ERA ranks 36th, 1.324 WHIP ranks 41st, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 40th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.