NFC South foes meet when the Atlanta Falcons (0-0) and the Carolina Panthers (0-0) play on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

How to Watch Falcons vs. Panthers

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia TV: FOX

Panthers Insights (2022)

The Panthers put up 20.4 points per game last year, comparable to the 22.7 the Falcons surrendered.

The Panthers collected 55.9 fewer yards per game (306.2) than the Falcons allowed (362.1) per contest last year.

Last year Carolina ran for just 0.2 fewer yards (130.0) than Atlanta allowed per outing (130.2).

The Panthers turned the ball over four more times (21 total) than the Falcons forced turnovers (17) last year.

Panthers Away Performance (2022)

The Panthers put up 18.5 points per game on the road a season ago (1.9 less than their overall average), and gave up 24.5 in away games (2.5 more than overall).

The Panthers' average yards gained in road games (290.0) were lower than their overall average (306.2). But their average yards conceded on the road (359.0) were higher than overall (350.2).

In road games, Carolina racked up 168.0 passing yards per game and gave up 234.9. That was less than it gained overall (176.2), and more than it allowed (227.5).

On the road, the Panthers accumulated 122.0 rushing yards per game and gave up 124.1. That was less than they gained overall (130.0), and more than they allowed (122.6).

The Panthers' offensive third-down percentage on the road last year (34.4%) was higher than their overall average (31.7%). Their defensive third-down percentage in away games (40.7%) was lower than overall (41.1%).

Panthers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at Atlanta - FOX 9/18/2023 New Orleans - ESPN 9/24/2023 at Seattle - CBS 10/1/2023 Minnesota - FOX

