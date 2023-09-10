How to Watch Panthers vs. Falcons on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 1
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NFC South foes meet when the Atlanta Falcons (0-0) and the Carolina Panthers (0-0) play on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
In the story below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Falcons vs. Panthers
- When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: FOX
Panthers Insights (2022)
- The Panthers put up 20.4 points per game last year, comparable to the 22.7 the Falcons surrendered.
- The Panthers collected 55.9 fewer yards per game (306.2) than the Falcons allowed (362.1) per contest last year.
- Last year Carolina ran for just 0.2 fewer yards (130.0) than Atlanta allowed per outing (130.2).
- The Panthers turned the ball over four more times (21 total) than the Falcons forced turnovers (17) last year.
Panthers Away Performance (2022)
- The Panthers put up 18.5 points per game on the road a season ago (1.9 less than their overall average), and gave up 24.5 in away games (2.5 more than overall).
- The Panthers' average yards gained in road games (290.0) were lower than their overall average (306.2). But their average yards conceded on the road (359.0) were higher than overall (350.2).
- In road games, Carolina racked up 168.0 passing yards per game and gave up 234.9. That was less than it gained overall (176.2), and more than it allowed (227.5).
- On the road, the Panthers accumulated 122.0 rushing yards per game and gave up 124.1. That was less than they gained overall (130.0), and more than they allowed (122.6).
- The Panthers' offensive third-down percentage on the road last year (34.4%) was higher than their overall average (31.7%). Their defensive third-down percentage in away games (40.7%) was lower than overall (41.1%).
Panthers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/10/2023
|at Atlanta
|-
|FOX
|9/18/2023
|New Orleans
|-
|ESPN
|9/24/2023
|at Seattle
|-
|CBS
|10/1/2023
|Minnesota
|-
|FOX
