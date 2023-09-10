Based on our computer model, the Atlanta Falcons will beat the Carolina Panthers when they square off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, September 10 (at 1:00 PM ET). We have a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available below.

From an offensive standpoint, the Falcons ranked 15th in the NFL with 21.5 points per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 23rd in points allowed (362.1 points allowed per contest). While the Panthers ranked 22nd in total defense with 350.2 yards allowed per game last season, they were a little worse on offense, ranking fourth-worst (306.2 yards per game).

Panthers vs. Falcons Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Panthers (+3.5) Over (39.5) Falcons 22, Panthers 21

Panthers Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Panthers, based on the moneyline, is 40.0%.

Carolina covered eight times in 17 games with a spread last year.

The Panthers were an underdog by 3.5 points or more nine times last year, and covered the spread in five of those games.

Carolina games went over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

The average total for Panthers games last season was 41.2 points, 1.7 more than this game's over/under.

Falcons Betting Info

Based on this game's moneyline, the Falcons have an implied win probability of 64.9%.

Atlanta went 9-7-0 ATS last season.

The Falcons were favored by 3.5 points or more three times last season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Atlanta games.

The point total average for Falcons games last season was 43.7, 4.2 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Panthers vs. Falcons 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Atlanta 21.5 22.7 24.9 21.6 17.6 24 Carolina 20.4 22 22.1 19.8 18.5 24.5

