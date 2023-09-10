Atlanta (0-0) will face off against their NFC South rival, the Carolina Panthers (0-0) in a matchup on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The spread predicts a close game, with the Falcons favored to win by 3.5 points. An over/under of 40 points has been set for the outing.

this week's matchup between the Falcons and Panthers

Panthers vs. Falcons Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

The Panthers were winning after the first quarter in six games, were losing after the first quarter in six games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in five games last season.

The Panthers averaged 2.4 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 2.8 points on defense in the first quarter last season.

Last season, the Falcons were leading after the first quarter in three games, were behind after the first quarter in 10 games, and were tied after the first quarter in four games .

The Falcons' offense averaged 3.5 points in the first quarter last year, and on defense, they surrendered 5.6 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

In 17 games last season, the Panthers won the second quarter seven times, lost seven times, and tied three times.

Offensively, the Panthers averaged 6.3 points in the second quarter (22nd-ranked) last season. They surrendered seven points on average in the second quarter (16th-ranked) on defense.

Last season, the Falcons outscored their opponent in the second quarter in five games, and they lost the second quarter in 12 games.

Atlanta's offense averaged 5.5 points in the second quarter last season. From a defensive standpoint, it allowed 10.4 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

In 17 games last season, the Panthers won the third quarter six times, were outscored six times, and were knotted up five times.

In the third quarter last year, the Panthers averaged 3.7 points scored on offense and gave up an average of 4.1 points on defense.

Out of 17 games last year, the Falcons won the third quarter nine times, lost five times, and were knotted up three times.

On offense, Atlanta scored an average of 5.2 points in the third quarter (12th-ranked) last season. On defense, it allowed 3.5 points on average in the third quarter (seventh-ranked).

4th Quarter

The Panthers outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in seven games last year, lost that quarter in nine games, and were knotted up in that quarter in one game.

The Panthers' offense averaged 7.6 points in the fourth quarter last season. Defensively, they allowed 8.3 points on average in that quarter.

In the Falcons' 17 games last season, they won the fourth quarter six times, lost six times, and were knotted up five times.

Atlanta's offense averaged 5.3 points in the fourth quarter last season. It gave up 5.1 points on average in that quarter.

Panthers vs. Falcons Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half last season, the Panthers were winning seven times (5-2 in those games), were behind eight times (2-6), and were knotted up two times (0-2).

The Panthers averaged 8.6 points scored on offense and surrendered an average of 9.8 points on defense in the first half last year.

Last season, the Falcons were leading after the first half in two games, trailed after the first half in 13 games, and were knotted up after the first half in two games.

Atlanta's offense averaged nine points in the first half last year. From a defensive perspective, it gave up 16 points on average in the first half.

2nd Half

The Panthers won the second half in six games last season, lost the second half in nine games, and were knotted up in the second half in two games.

In the second half last season, the Panthers averaged 11.4 points scored on offense (12th-ranked) and surrendered an average of 12.4 points on defense (28th-ranked).

Out of 17 games last year, the Falcons outscored their opponent in the second half 10 times (5-5 record in those games), lost five times (1-4), and tied two times (1-1).

Atlanta averaged 10.5 points in the second half last season. On defense, it gave up 8.5 points on average in the second half.

