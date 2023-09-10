When Miles Sanders takes the field for the Carolina Panthers in their Week 1 matchup versus the Atlanta Falcons (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Before making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Miles Sanders score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a TD)

A season ago, Sanders racked up 1,269 yards rushing (74.6 per game) and scored 11 TDs in the ground game.

He scored at least one rushing touchdown eight times last year, and had multiple rushing TDs three times.

Miles Sanders Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Lions 13 96 1 2 9 0 Week 2 Vikings 17 80 0 3 6 0 Week 3 @Commanders 15 46 0 1 -2 0 Week 4 Jaguars 27 134 2 2 22 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 15 58 0 2 6 0 Week 6 Cowboys 18 71 1 1 1 0 Week 8 Steelers 9 78 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Texans 17 93 1 0 0 0 Week 10 Commanders 12 54 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Colts 13 47 0 1 1 0 Week 12 Packers 21 143 2 3 17 0 Week 13 Titans 10 24 1 2 14 0 Week 14 @Giants 17 144 2 1 11 0 Week 15 @Bears 11 42 0 1 -13 0 Week 16 @Cowboys 21 65 0 1 6 0 Week 17 Saints 12 61 0 0 0 0 Week 18 Giants 11 33 0 0 0 0 Divisional Giants 17 90 0 0 0 0 Championship Game 49ers 11 42 2 1 3 0 Super Bowl Chiefs 7 16 0 0 0 0

