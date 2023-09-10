Sunday's game features the Atlanta Braves (92-49) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (66-76) matching up at Truist Park (on September 10) at 1:35 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-4 win for the Braves.

The probable starters are Allan Winans for the Braves and Luis Ortiz (4-4) for the Pirates.

Braves vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

Braves vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 6, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.

Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Braves are 2-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Braves have won 84 out of the 127 games, or 66.1%, in which they've been favored.

Atlanta has entered 14 games this season favored by -275 or more and is 9-5 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored the most runs (821) in baseball so far this year.

The Braves' 3.91 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule