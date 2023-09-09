The South Carolina Gamecocks (0-1) face an FCS opponent, the Furman Paladins (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Williams-Brice Stadium.

South Carolina is compiling 17.0 points per game on offense, which ranks them 101st in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the defense ranks 95th, giving up 31.0 points per game. Things have been going well for Furman on both sides of the ball, as it is compiling 45.0 points per game (14th-best) and ceding just 10.0 points per game (13th-best).

We dig deep into all of the details you need before this matchup begins in this article, including how to watch on SEC Network+.

South Carolina vs. Furman Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ City: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

South Carolina vs. Furman Key Statistics

South Carolina Furman 351.0 (93rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 384.0 (48th) 437.0 (93rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 291.0 (35th) -2.0 (131st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 194.0 (29th) 353.0 (15th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 190.0 (54th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (29th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

South Carolina Stats Leaders

Spencer Rattler has thrown for 353 yards (353.0 ypg) to lead South Carolina, completing 76.9% of his passes this season.

Dakereon Joyner has 23 rushing yards on 12 carries with one touchdown.

Luke Doty has 41 receiving yards (41.0 per game) on three catches, while also collecting 0.0 rush yards per game.

Xavier Legette's leads his squad with 178 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on nine catches (out of 11 targets).

Ahmarean Brown has grabbed three passes while averaging 44.0 yards per game.

Furman Stats Leaders

Tyler Huff leads Furman with 172 yards on 15-of-27 passing with zero touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He has chipped in with 42 rushing yards (42.0 ypg) on 10 carries.

Dominic Roberto is his team's leading rusher with 18 carries for 59 yards, or 59.0 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well.

Myion Hicks has piled up two carries and totaled 45 yards.

Kyndel Dean has hauled in 56 receiving yards on five receptions to pace his team so far this season.

Ben Ferguson has put up a 56-yard season so far. He's caught two passes on three targets.

Bailor Hughes has racked up 18 reciving yards (18.0 ypg) this season.

