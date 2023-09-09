Hae-Ran Ryu enters play in the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati, Ohio at Kenwood Country Club, with action from September 7-9.

Looking to place a wager on Ryu at the Kroger Queen City Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +3300 to pick up the win this weekend. Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Hae-Ran Ryu Insights

Over her last 18 rounds, Ryu has shot better than par on eight occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has posted one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of her last 18 rounds.

Ryu has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of her last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Ryu has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in her past five events.

She has made four cuts in her past five tournaments.

In her past five events, Ryu has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 24 -4 283 0 13 2 5 $991,526

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Measuring 6,515 yards, Kenwood Country Club is set up as a par 72 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,009 yards .

Kenwood Country Club has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

The courses that Ryu has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,566 yards, while Kenwood Country Club will be at 6,515 yards this week.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -2 among finishers, higher than the -5 average at this course.

Ryu's Last Time Out

Ryu shot poorly over the eight par-3 holes at the Portland Classic, with an average of par to finish in the 24th percentile of the field.

Her 4.05-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Portland Classic ranked in the 29th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.98).

Ryu shot better than just 31% of the competitors at the Portland Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.68.

Ryu carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Portland Classic (the other competitors averaged 2.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Portland Classic, Ryu had one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.1).

Ryu's four birdies or better on par-4s at the Portland Classic were less than the tournament average of 5.5.

In that last tournament, Ryu's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 4.7).

Ryu finished the Portland Classic with a birdie or better on three of eight par-5s, worse than the field average, 4.6.

On the eight par-5s at the Portland Classic, Ryu had more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.9).

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards Ryu Odds to Win: +3300 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.