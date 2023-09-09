The South Carolina Gamecocks (0-1) are favored, by 16.5 points, facing the FCS Furman Paladins on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Williams-Brice Stadium. The over/under is set at 52.5 in the contest.

Furman vs. South Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ City: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

Furman vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Week 2 Odds

