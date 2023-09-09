The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (0-1) play the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Brooks Stadium. The Chanticleers are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 13.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 58 points.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Coastal Carolina vs. Jacksonville State matchup.

Coastal Carolina vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: Brooks Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Coastal Carolina vs. Jacksonville State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Week 2 Odds

Coastal Carolina vs. Jacksonville State Betting Trends

Coastal Carolina has won all one of its games against the spread this season.

Jacksonville State has covered once in one chances against the spread this year.

Coastal Carolina 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Sun Belt +600 Bet $100 to win $600

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.