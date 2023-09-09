The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (0-1) will battle the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-0) at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina. Keep reading for a look at the odds and best bets for this game.

When and Where is Coastal Carolina vs. Jacksonville State?

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: Brooks Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Coastal Carolina has not played as the moneyline favorite yet this season.

The Chanticleers have not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -550 or shorter.

Jacksonville State won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Gamecocks have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +400 odds on them winning this game.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Chanticleers an 84.6% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Coastal Carolina has covered the spread every time thus far this year.

Thus far in 2023, Jacksonville State is undefeated against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Coastal Carolina averages 13 points per game against Jacksonville State's 33, amounting to 14.5 points under the game's point total of 60.5.

Splits Tables

Coastal Carolina

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 66.5 66.5 Implied Total AVG 41 41 ATS Record 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Jacksonville State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.5 54.5 Implied Total AVG 28 28 ATS Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 1-0 0-0

