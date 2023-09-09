The No. 25 Clemson Tigers (0-1) play an FCS opponent, the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Memorial Stadium.

While Clemson's defense ranks 91st with 28 points allowed per game, the Tigers have been a little worse on offense, ranking 12th-worst (7 points per game). Charleston Southern has been excelling on defense, surrendering just 10 points per contest (13th-best). Offensively, it ranks 77th by putting up 13 points per game.

Charleston Southern vs. Clemson Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

Berkeley, California Venue: Memorial Stadium

Charleston Southern vs. Clemson Key Statistics

Charleston Southern Clemson 252 (86th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 422 (67th) 291 (35th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 374 (78th) 148 (46th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 213 (30th) 104 (107th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 209 (79th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (106th) 0 (32nd) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (27th)

Charleston Southern Stats Leaders

Tony Bartalo leads Charleston Southern with 95 yards on 5-of-12 passing this season.

JD Moore is his team's leading rusher with 17 carries for 105 yards, or 105.0 per game.

TJ Ruff has piled up 30 yards (on seven carries).

Jaden Scott's 29 receiving yards (29.0 yards per game) are a team high. He has two receptions on two targets.

William Kakavitsas has racked up 27 receiving yards (27.0 yards per game) on one reception.

Noah Jennings' one target has resulted in one catch for 18 yards.

Clemson Stats Leaders

Cade Klubnik has racked up 209 yards (209.0 ypg) on 27-of-43 passing with one touchdown compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 34 rushing yards (34.0 ypg) on 12 carries.

The team's top rusher, Will Shipley, has carried the ball 17 times for 114 yards (114.0 per game). He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 29 receiving yards on six catches with one touchdown through the air.

Phil Mafah has carried the ball 11 times for 65 yards (65.0 per game).

Antonio Williams' 56 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 11 times and has registered seven catches.

Beaux Collins has hauled in five passes while averaging 50.0 yards per game.

