Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (92-48) will clash with Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (65-76) at Truist Park on Saturday, September 9. First pitch is set for 7:20 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -225 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +185. A 10-run over/under is set in the matchup.

Braves vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Dylan Dodd - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Johan Oviedo - PIT (8-14, 4.27 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Braves vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Have the desire to bet on the Braves' matchup versus the Pirates but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Braves (-225) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Braves to defeat the Pirates with those odds, and the Braves emerge with the victory, you'd get back $14.44.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Matt Olson get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Braves vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 126 times this season and won 84, or 66.7%, of those games.

The Braves have a record of 29-12 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter (70.7% winning percentage).

Atlanta has a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves have a 7-2 record from the nine games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Pirates have been victorious in 48, or 42.5%, of the 113 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Pirates have been victorious four times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least +185 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Pirates had a record of 5-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Braves vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+135) Travis d'Arnaud 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+130) Michael Harris II 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+190) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +275 1st 1st

Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.