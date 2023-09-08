On Friday, September 8, 2023 at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena, the Atlanta Dream (18-20) will look to break a nine-game road losing streak when taking on the Washington Mystics (18-20), airing at 7:00 PM ET on ION.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Dream vs. Mystics matchup in this article.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Dream vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Dream vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on different sportsbooks.

Dream vs. Mystics Betting Trends

The Mystics are 17-20-0 ATS this season.

The Dream have covered 18 times in 37 matchups with a spread this season.

Washington has an ATS record of 5-4 when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites this season.

Atlanta has been an underdog by 5.5 points or more 10 times this year, and covered the spread in four of those matchups.

A total of 14 out of the Mystics' 37 games this season have gone over the point total.

So far this season, 16 out of the Dream's 37 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.